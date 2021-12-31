New state guidance says students who are fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 don’t need to quarantine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - In a Thursday update of the North Carolina Dept. of Public Instruction’s coronavirus toolkit, state officials said that students who are up-to-date on coronavirus vaccinations don’t need to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 — as long as they are not feeling sick.

Fully vaccinated is defined as a student who is up-to-date on vaccinations recommended for their age group. If students exposed to COVID-19 are eligible for a booster shot, and have not received one, they would need to quarantine for five days.

This new guidance also aligns with updated guidance from the CDC that shortened quarantine and isolation periods.

Click here to read the full story from WRAL.

