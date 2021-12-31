Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warm transition to 2022 with a return to wintry temperatures

By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year’s Eve! On behalf of your First Alert Weather team, we want to thank you for your trust in 2021 and wish you a happy and prosperous 2022! Your First Alert Forecast carries big changes for the Cape Fear Region. As you go about your holiday weekend plans, please use your WECT Weather App to help you stay alert.

Rain odds will be capped near 20% from tonight into New Year’s Day, and will grow to near 60% Sunday ahead of a strong cold front. Any storms that do manage to materialize will track from west to east and could contain gusty winds and may trigger severe limits.

60s and 70s will continue to rule initially but on the back end of the cold front readings will be diving through the 50s, 40s, and 30s. If the first Monday of 2022 means your return to work or school, be ready for this cold jolt!

Catch more details in your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And remember to get the app on your new devices!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 17 and 904 crash
DOT improvements planned for same intersection that saw 9-car Brunswick Co. crash
This new guidance from the state also aligns with updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for...
New state guidance says students who are fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 don’t need to quarantine
The testing event originally was scheduled to be held until 3 p.m. at the HHS Annex at 1507...
New Hanover Co. COVID-19 drive-through testing site closes early
Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous...
North Carolina reports record-high number of daily COVID-19 cases
WPD investigates shooting after gun-shot victim appears at hospital

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Afternoon, Dec. 31, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Afternoon, Dec. 31, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Dec. 31, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Dec. 31, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Dec. 31, 2021
First Alert Forecast: mild transition to 2022 with a return to brisk temperatures
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Dec. 30, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Dec. 30, 2021