First Alert Forecast: warm transition to 2022 with a return to wintry temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year’s Eve! On behalf of your First Alert Weather team, we want to thank you for your trust in 2021 and wish you a happy and prosperous 2022! Your First Alert Forecast carries big changes for the Cape Fear Region. As you go about your holiday weekend plans, please use your WECT Weather App to help you stay alert.

Rain odds will be capped near 20% from tonight into New Year’s Day, and will grow to near 60% Sunday ahead of a strong cold front. Any storms that do manage to materialize will track from west to east and could contain gusty winds and may trigger severe limits.

60s and 70s will continue to rule initially but on the back end of the cold front readings will be diving through the 50s, 40s, and 30s. If the first Monday of 2022 means your return to work or school, be ready for this cold jolt!

Catch more details in your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And remember to get the app on your new devices!

