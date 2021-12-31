Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Fatal in hours:’ Initial reading at Leland apartment complex showed significant level of carbon monoxide

Carbon monoxide call
Carbon monoxide call(WECT)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leland’s Harrington Square Apartments were awash in red lights Thursday.

The fire department responded to a call for what was initially thought to be a gas leak. However, firefighters quickly learned the building contained significant levels of carbon monoxide and began evacuating people from their units.

“It was tough for the residents, it was raining,” said resident Miguel Riesch. “The medical staff was good, passing by and asking people if they were ok, if they were able to breathe.”

Construction equipment in the lower level of the complex was determined to be the culprit, filling the first floor and spreading the deadly gas throughout the homes in the building.

The fire chief says when units arrived on scene, initial readings showed 300 ppm of carbon monoxide. Most homes stay at 0 or 1 ppm, and a reading of 9 ppm is considered significant.

“So, 300 ppm, in one to two hours, someone would experience physical symptoms, and it could be fatal in three hours,” said Leland Fire Captain Marvin Brooks.

Someone suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning might feel nausea, headache, or confusion, but those signs are hard to spot if they’ve been drinking or have gone to sleep for the night.

“You can’t taste, it you can’t smell, it you can’t see it, so get an alarm,” said Capt. Brooks.

No one knows what would have happened if a building alarm didn’t tip firefighters off and dispatch them to the complex to address the danger. While residents are grateful no one was hurt, they’re hopeful this cautionary tale can be a lesson to all.

“It’s scary very scary stuff,” said Riesch. ”The construction company, management also, be aware of what’s going on.”

WECT asked officials if there’s any penalty, or consequences associated with this kind of situation but we’re still working to get those answers. WECT reached out to the property management company for a statement on the carbon monoxide scare and haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 17 and 904 crash
DOT improvements planned for same intersection that saw 9-car Brunswick Co. crash
This new guidance from the state also aligns with updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for...
New state guidance says students who are fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 don’t need to quarantine
The testing event originally was scheduled to be held until 3 p.m. at the HHS Annex at 1507...
New Hanover Co. COVID-19 drive-through testing site closes early
Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous...
North Carolina reports record-high number of daily COVID-19 cases
WPD investigates shooting after gun-shot victim appears at hospital

Latest News

The end of 2021 marks a record-breaking year for the film industry in Wilmington.
Wilmington’s film industry enjoys record-breaking year
One family visiting Wilmington is wearing masks inside and out to be safe amid rising COVID...
Rising COVID cases aren’t ruining some peoples plans for New Year’s Eve, others are staying home
Amber Alert in Davidson County
Amber Alert canceled after Davidson County teen found
What masks work best to slow the spread of Omicron?