WPD investigates shooting after gun-shot victim appears at hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after one male victim arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Wednesday night with a life-threatening gun-shot wound.

The victim was driven to the hospital. A crime scene location has yet to be determined due to the victim being in surgery.

Information gathered so far indicates that this is an isolated incident.

A WPD spokesperson says more details will be provided as they become available.

