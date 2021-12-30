Senior Connect
WPD investigates shooting after gun-shot victim appears at hospital

(GRAY-TV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after one male victim arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Wednesday night with a life-threatening gun-shot wound.

The victim was driven to the hospital. A crime scene location has yet to be determined due to the victim being in surgery.

Information gathered so far indicates that this is an isolated incident.

A WPD spokesperson says more details will be provided as they become available.

