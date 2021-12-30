Senior Connect
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in NC now carrying new COVID-19 medications

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting today, both Paxlovid and Molnupiravir will be available at various stores throughout the United States. In Wilmington, currently only the Walmart on 8035 Market St. has the medications available.

Customers will need a prescription from their health care provider in order to get either treatment. Both medications have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA. They are only recommended for patients who have a positive COVID-19 viral test and are at risk for more severe symptoms.

Walmart also specifies that the medication will only be available in limited supply at each location. The full list of locations which have the new treatments can be found at Walmart’s website.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

