Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation.

De Blasio said on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he wants to show the world that the city is “fighting our way through this.”

After banning revelers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials announced plans previously for a scaled-back New Year’s bash with smaller crowds and vaccinations required.

The city’s next mayor, Eric Adams, will take the oath of office in Times Square shortly after the ball drops.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot...
Deputies: 3-year-old N.C. girl who accidentally shot herself Christmas day has died
According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Lamberton Police Department, the...
Update on nine-vehicle crash at U.S. 17 and NC 904
Wreck on Shipyard Blvd.
UPDATE: Car driver charged in wreck that takes out pole on Shipyard Blvd.
Larry Demery
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded
Warren Earl Robinson
Man accused of killing another man during fight pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
RAW: Crews install '2022' at Times Square
Photos, a driver's license, the original warrant and other items from a 1969 robbery involving...
Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Glendale Police arrested three people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each
3 people arrested after allegedly stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each in Arizona