Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials at the Publix grocery store chain say that they will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents.

The Florida-based company said Wednesday that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year.

The privately-held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix didn’t offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot...
Deputies: 3-year-old N.C. girl who accidentally shot herself Christmas day has died
Larry Demery
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded
Johnathan Spivey
CCSO: Man accused of stabbing his brother during argument on Christmas Eve
Jamie Calcasola
NHRMC patient narrowly survives COVID-19, spends 77 days in hospital
Rachele Hennessey and her family found out after they purchased a home back in April that...
Homeowners left with hundreds of thousands in repairs after inspection failed to find mold outbreak

Latest News

FILE - Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Chef Gwen demonstrates how to make something creative for New Year's Eve
Cape Fear Cooking: Get Creative for New Year’s Eve