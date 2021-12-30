Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Powerball grows to $483 million

There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to...
There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to $483 million.(Multi-state Lottery Association via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.

There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

So 2022 may be your year!

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot...
Deputies: 3-year-old N.C. girl who accidentally shot herself Christmas day has died
According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Lamberton Police Department, the...
Update on nine-vehicle crash at U.S. 17 and NC 904
Wreck on Shipyard Blvd.
UPDATE: Car driver charged in wreck that takes out pole on Shipyard Blvd.
Larry Demery
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded
Warren Earl Robinson
Man accused of killing another man during fight pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, defended the decision to cut quarantine time for people...
CDC defends shorter COVID-19 isolation period
Glendale Police arrested three people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each
Glendale police arrest 3 people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10K each
Haseena Niazi, a 24-year-old from Afghanistan, holds a parole denial notice she received from...
Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into US