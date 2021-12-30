New Hanover Co. COVID-19 drive-through testing site closes early
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A drive-through COVID-19 testing event hosted by New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services closed more than 90 minutes early Thursday when it ran out of tests.
“Today’s COVID-19 drive through testing site closed as of 1:15 pm, as all available tests have been exhausted,” stated a tweet by New Hanover County. “If you are seeking testing resources, visit http://NCDHHS.gov/GetTested for additional locations.”
The testing event originally was scheduled to be held until 3 p.m. at the HHS Annex at 1507 Greenfield St.
