Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

By Alex Onken and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – You’ve probably heard it raining cats and dogs, but have you heard it raining fish and frogs?

Several residents in east Texas have reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday.

Viewers sent KSLA pictures and videos of the falling fish.

According to The City of Texarkana, animal rain happens when small water animals like fish, frogs and crabs are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the surface.

Then, those small animals fall back to the ground with the rain.

According to KSLA, multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot...
Deputies: 3-year-old N.C. girl who accidentally shot herself Christmas day has died
According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Lamberton Police Department, the...
Update on nine-vehicle crash at U.S. 17 and NC 904
Wreck on Shipyard Blvd.
UPDATE: Car driver charged in wreck that takes out pole on Shipyard Blvd.
Larry Demery
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded
Highway 17 and 904 crash
DOT improvements planned for same intersection that saw 9-car Brunswick Co. crash

Latest News

A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says
Shooting at Catawba College
Police: Two minors shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
Courtney Jolly of Naples Zoo said the zoo supports the police's action in shooting the tiger.
Zoo official: Officer had to shoot tiger
Chef Gwen demonstrates how to make something creative for New Year's Eve
Cape Fear Cooking: Get Creative for New Year’s Eve
A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her...
Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD