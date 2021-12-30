Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: an eye to the western sky, an eventual return to wintry weather

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast carries big changes for the Cape Fear Region. As you have a happy and safe holiday weekend, please use your WECT Weather App to help you stay alert for...

1. a risk for showers and storms. Chances: near 40% Thursday, near 20% from New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, and near 60% Sunday. Any storms that do manage to materialize will track from west to east and could contain gusty winds.

2. tumbling temperatures. 60s and 70s will continue to rule initially but, by Sunday night, readings will be diving through the 50s, 40s, and 30s. If the first Monday of 2022 means your return to work or school, be ready for this cold jolt!

Catch more details in your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And remember to get the app on your new devices!

