First Alert Forecast: an eye to the western sky, an eventual return to wintry weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast carries big changes for the Cape Fear Region. As you have a happy and safe holiday weekend, please use your WECT Weather App to help you stay alert for...

1. a risk for showers and storms. Chances: near 40% through Thursday evening and night, near 20% from New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, and near 60% Sunday. Any storms that do manage to materialize will track from west to east and could contain gusty winds.

Our in-house "future radar" model is aggressive with storms Thursday afternoon and night. Too bullish? Perhaps... Still, it'd be wise for you to stay plugged into the weather as the @NWSSPC maintains its marginal severe risk. Even one ferocious cell can make for a bad time. pic.twitter.com/MOGcK4e0bp — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) December 30, 2021

2. tumbling temperatures. 60s and 70s will continue to rule initially but, by Sunday night, readings will be diving through the 50s, 40s, and 30s. If the first Monday of 2022 means your return to work or school, be ready for this cold jolt!

