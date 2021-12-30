Discounted rates for Freeman Park annual permits end Dec. 31

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The discounted rate of $110 for 2022 annual Freeman Park permits ends Friday, Dec. 31.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the cost of the annual permit will increase to $225.

Permits can be purchased online at https://townofcarolinabeach.roverpass.io/

The Carolinas Beach parking office, located at 1708 Canal Dr. in Carolina Beach, will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Purchases made before 4 p.m., Dec. 31, with a designated pickup location of the parking office, can be picked up in person at the parking office before 5 p.m. that same day.

“Town Hall will be closed Friday for the New Year’s holiday and unavailable for permit pickups,” the town stated in a news release. “Any purchases made after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 12/31, will be unavailable for pickup until Monday, January 3rd, during normal business hours at all locations.”

