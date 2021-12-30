Cape Fear Cooking: Get Creative for New Year’s Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Given the latest surge in coronavirus cases, and the rampant nature of the Omicron variant, it may be best to stay home with the family for New Year’s Eve.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t ring in the new year with some tasty treats.

We won’t go over the drinks in this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, however the GLOW Academy’s Chef Gwen Gulliksen returns to the WECT kitchen for some tips on putting together a show-stopping charcuterie board.

The beauty of the board is it can be as simple or as grandiose as you want it to be. Creativity is key. Want an aged Gouda cheese? Grab it. Rather go with some cubes of Cheddar? That’s fine too. And don’t forget the myriad of extras, from salamis to mustards, crackers and fruits.

Below is Chef Gwen’s suggestions to make a charcuterie board for your NYE party, whether it’s at home or with friends!

Chef Gwen’s Charcuterie Board Instructions:

Charcuterie Board Contents:

(Serves 4-6)

Salami, assorted sliced 1lb

Cheese, cheddar type ½ lb

Cheese, Swiss type ½ lb

Cheese, goat type ¼ lb

Cheese, creamy type ½ lb

Grapes, seedless ¼ lb

Nuts, assorted ¼ lb

Crackers, assorted 3 types

Assembly Instructions:

1. On a wooden cutting board or large platter lay out the cheeses cut into triangles on each corner

2. Fill in the side space with the sliced salami

3. Feature the grapes in the middle

4. Sprinkle nuts around the platter

Add mustard, olives, pickles, and dried fruit if desired

