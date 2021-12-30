Brunswick community celebrates completion of first phase of riverwalk construction

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A ribbon cutting was held at noon Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the first phase of construction at the Brunswick Riverwalk Park.

Phase one includes a new canoe and kayak launch attached to the existing fishing pier along with upgrades to the existing boat ramp.

The cost of the project was about a quarter of a million dollars and the Mayor of the Town of Belville Mike Allen says there’s more work to be done.

“Our goal for next year is to not only open up the walking trails and the boardwalk on the river, but also taxi service over to Wilmington and downtown area as well as boat rides on the Brunswick and Cape Fear River,” said Allen.

This was the first construction to be completed under Belville’s Vision 2030 Plan, and phase two should begin early next year.

