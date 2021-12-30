Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

After several hours missing, Tabor City man is found in a hunting cabin

Tabor City Police Chief responds to recent crimes
Tabor City Police Chief responds to recent crimes
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - After a few frightening hours, police located 58-year-old Robert Gore in a cabin in the woods.

Near 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Gore called his wife to let her know that his phone was almost dead and that he was lost in the woods near their house. Gore’s wife attempted to signal him with her car horn, but it was to no avail. She then called the Columbus County Police at 9:30 the same night.

The police brought their Tactical Man Tracking team, an infrared radar drone, their K-9 bloodhoud Lily and the Columbus County Emergency Management Services.

Finally, Ronald Gore was found a mile away across the SC state line at 1 in the morning. The couple was reunited later that night.

This information was shared via a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot...
Deputies: 3-year-old N.C. girl who accidentally shot herself Christmas day has died
According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Lamberton Police Department, the...
Update on nine-vehicle crash at U.S. 17 and NC 904
Larry Demery
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded
Wreck on Shipyard Blvd.
UPDATE: Car driver charged in wreck that takes out pole on Shipyard Blvd.
Warren Earl Robinson
Man accused of killing another man during fight pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

The discounted rate of $110 for 2022 annual Freeman Park permits ends Friday, Dec. 31.
Discounted rates for Freeman Park annual permits end Dec. 31
NHC Health and Human Services to host free COVID testing event
As COVID-19 positivity rates spike, free testing events emerge
Tabor Correctional inmate dies of apparent suicide
Tabor Correctional inmate dies of apparent suicide
Brunswick Riverwalk Park
Brunswick community celebrates completion of first phase of riverwalk construction