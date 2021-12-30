After several hours missing, Tabor City man is found in a hunting cabin

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - After a few frightening hours, police located 58-year-old Robert Gore in a cabin in the woods.

Near 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Gore called his wife to let her know that his phone was almost dead and that he was lost in the woods near their house. Gore’s wife attempted to signal him with her car horn, but it was to no avail. She then called the Columbus County Police at 9:30 the same night.

The police brought their Tactical Man Tracking team, an infrared radar drone, their K-9 bloodhoud Lily and the Columbus County Emergency Management Services.

Finally, Ronald Gore was found a mile away across the SC state line at 1 in the morning. The couple was reunited later that night.

This information was shared via a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

