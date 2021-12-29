Senior Connect
Wreck takes out pole on Shipyard Blvd.

Wreck on Shipyard Blvd.
Wreck on Shipyard Blvd.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car struck a power pole on Shipyard Blvd. during a wreck Wednesday.

The wreck, which took place near the WECT office building on Shipyard Blvd., appeared to involve a FedEx truck and a passenger.

A WECT crew at the scene said a person was removed from the car and helped to a nearby stretcher.

We have reached out to the Wilmington Police Department to get more details.

