White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health officials that are part of the White House COVID-19 response team.(Source: White House/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The White House COVID-19 response team is holding a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

It’s expected the health officials, which typically include CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, will likely explain further the rationale behind the relaxed isolation and quarantine restrictions announced Monday.

The recommended isolation period for coronavirus is now five days instead of 10.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

The nation is dealing with a massive coronavirus surge ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, causing some sites to alter their plans.

For instance, Atlanta has canceled the Peach Drop for the third year in a row because of the coronavirus surge in the area, WGCL reported.

New York City’s Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration is still going to happen, but with limitations on attendance to allow for more distancing, as well as proof of vaccination and masks required for attendees.

The omicron surge is also being blamed for air travel disruptions as thousands of flights during the Christmas holidays were canceled or delayed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

