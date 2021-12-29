Update on nine vehicle crash at I-17 and NC-904

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At around 2 p.m. on December 26, a grey Toyota Tundra slammed into three cars before launching into the air and colliding with five more.

According to Brunswick Highway Patrol, two of the victims were transported to the hospital, but there were no fatalities as far as we know. The accident took place at the intersection between I-17 and NC-94, and the driver of the Toyota Tundra was charged with driving without a license and driving while impaired.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.