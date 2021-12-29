Senior Connect
Update on nine vehicle crash at I-17 and NC-904

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At around 2 p.m. on December 26, a grey Toyota Tundra slammed into three cars before launching into the air and colliding with five more.

According to Brunswick Highway Patrol, two of the victims were transported to the hospital, but there were no fatalities as far as we know. The accident took place at the intersection between I-17 and NC-94, and the driver of the Toyota Tundra was charged with driving without a license and driving while impaired.

