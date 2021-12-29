Senior Connect
Tabor Correctional inmate dies of apparent suicide

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - An inmate at Tabor Correctional Institution died of an apparent suicide, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Officials say that Malek Moore, 29, was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures until local paramedics arrived who also worked to resuscitate the offender and pronounced Moore deceased at 4:56 a.m.,” a news release states.

Moore was arrested in September and charged in connection to a murder in Charlotte and another in Greensboro.

Moore was serving a nine-month sentence for parole violation at the time of his death.

