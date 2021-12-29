Port City Politics: Week of December 27

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

In this episode we look back at another long, strange year — from the contentious sale of the hospital to the recent focus on what’s being called ‘community violence’ to the sticky political mess that’s spread alongside Covid.

Sale of NHRMC to Novant

In July of 2019, journalists received an embargoed email from New Hanover County, announcing that the county was moving forward to ‘explore’ a plan to sell New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Over the next year, several things became increasing clear: (1) despite publicly saying that all options were on the table, including keeping NHRMC, restructuring the hospital, and partnerships, the county and the hospital never really considered anything short of a sale, (2) the conversations about selling the hospital had been going on for years, (3) the hospital had been quietly careening towards a financial cliff for almost as long.

At the beginning of this year, the sale to Novant was completed — but it left lingering concerns about the transparency of the process and the operation of the newly created $1.25 billion community endowment which now manages the profits from sale.

‘Community violence’

This year was not, on paper, more violent than any previous year — in fact, according to FBI statistics, it was less violent. However, a series of high-profile shootings built pressure on local officials. Some have pointed out that this pressure only came after shootings happened in places that impacted more affluent white residents — but, once the issue was brought to a head by a shooting at New Hanover High School, public officials were suddenly ready to spend big on the issue.

So, what’s really going on here — and what’s actually going to be done about it?

A political plague

Looking into a journalistic crystal ball on New Year’s Eve 2019, it would have been hard to predict that mask wearing would become one of the most politicized issues of the coming years — but, here we are.

The battle over masks isn’t just about science vs. virtue signaling, it’s also about the limits of executive power, accountability, and the role of appointed vs. elected officials

