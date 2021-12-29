Senior Connect
Man accused of killing another man during fight pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Warren Earl Robinson
Warren Earl Robinson(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was accused of killing another man in a fight in 2020 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday.

Warren Earl Robinson originally was charged with second-degree murder after Terry Lee Jones died after a fight between the two men on Feb. 18, 2020.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the judge sentenced Robinson to two years in prison. He also received a suspended sentence of 73-100 months and will be on supervised probation for 36 months after he is released from prison.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office had asked for an active prison sentence of 73-100 months in the case.

Officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 1313 Greenfield Street at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2020, in reference to a victim not breathing. Jones was taken to the hospital with severe injuries where he later died.

According to police, witnesses said Robinson was responsible for Jones’ injuries. Officials said a verbal dispute between the two men turned physical, and no weapons were involved in the assault.

