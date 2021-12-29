Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: another record falls, big changes coming in January

By Gabe Ross
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. December’s final days will dish more extraordinary warmth as balmy south breezes continue to bathe the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon highs in the 70s and 60+ nighttime lows amid generally modest rain chances of 20% Wednesday Night, 30% Thursday, and 20% New Year’s Eve. Note: a rogue gusty storm may mix in later Thursday.

In 2022′s first days, a sharp cold front will author a potentially more robust spike in shower and storm chances: up to 30% New Year’s Day and 50% Sunday before crashing back to near 0% Monday. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 60s and 70s during the holiday weekend but, following the front, readings are likely to hover in the much chillier 40s and 50s by Monday.

Catch more details in your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And remember to get the app on your new devices!

