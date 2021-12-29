AC unit malfunction causes Southport home to fill with smoke

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Fire Department responded to a call about a home filled with smoke in Mariner’s Point around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A malfunction with a heating/AC unit was determined to be the cause and there was no structural damage to the residence, fire officials said.

The residents were home and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters cleared the smoke from the home using a smoke ejection fan.

