Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

AC unit malfunction causes Southport home to fill with smoke

A malfunctioning heating/AC unit was determined to be the cause
A malfunctioning heating/AC unit was determined to be the cause(Southport Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Fire Department responded to a call about a home filled with smoke in Mariner’s Point around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A malfunction with a heating/AC unit was determined to be the cause and there was no structural damage to the residence, fire officials said.

The residents were home and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters cleared the smoke from the home using a smoke ejection fan.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Calcasola
NHRMC patient narrowly survives COVID-19, spends 77 days in hospital
Crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Highway 17
M&K Kitchen had their locks changed and the building sold earlier this month.
Soup Kitchen operator in Leland facing eviction after landlord sells building with three years remaining on lease
Johnathan Spivey
CCSO: Man accused of stabbing his brother during argument on Christmas Eve
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

New pandemic operations manager weighs in on new CDC quarantine guidelines
New pandemic operations manager weighs in on new CDC quarantine guidelines
Are you enrolled? Legal Aid hosts free ACA events around the Cape Fear
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.
Health officials talk about rising COVID-19 cases heading in to the new year
Homeowners left with hundreds of thousands in repairs after inspection failed to find mold...
Home owners face extensive repairs, question home inspection