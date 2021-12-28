UNCW to conduct controlled burn on main campus next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW is planning to conduct a controlled burn Jan. 3-4, weather pending, on a portion of the longleaf pine forest on the main campus, university officials said Tuesday.

The approximately 67-acre burn area is bordered by Carleton Place to the west, Clear Run Creek to the north, Rose Avenue to the east as well as UNCW forest areas to the east and south.

Officials say the burn will be low in intensity and is expected to last less than a day.

Smoke will be detectable on campus in nearby neighborhoods.

“A controlled burn decreases the chances of a more intense and hazardous wildfire by destroying the fuel load of the accumulated layer of leaf litter and improves the health of the longleaf pine forest, which is a fire-dependent ecosystem,” UNCW stated in a news release.

