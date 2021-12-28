Publisher/Editor of The Wilmington Journal, a Black-owned newspaper, dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mary Alice Thatch, publisher/editor of The Wilmington Journal, died Tuesday. She was 78 years old.

Thatch’s death was confirmed by a family member, Paul Jervay.

A close friend, Linda Pearce Thomas, recalled memories of Thatch and the significant impact she had on the community.

“Mary Alice was a part of the fabric of this community for decades. Her family’s paper, the Wilmington Journal, has been published since the 1920′s. After her father’s passing, she took over the responsibility of ensuring that the weekly paper continue to be published “without fear or favor”. After she moved from Wilmington, she continued to work on the paper from home.

“Mary Alice was known as a straight shooter and her endorsements of political candidates often made the difference in victory or defeat. Her passing has left a huge hole in our community and she will be greatly missed.”

The Wilmington Journal is North Carolina’s oldest African-American newspaper and was formed after The Daily Record was burned to the ground in the 1898 Wilmington Massacre.

