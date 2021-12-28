Pender County Schools decides to keep current mask policy
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education unanimously agreed to continue the current mask policy in schools during its meeting Tuesday morning.
Back in October, the board voted to make masking optional for Pender County students.
Without much discussion, the board decided Tuesday to maintain the current mask policy.
