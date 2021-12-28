Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County Schools decides to keep current mask policy

Pender County school board decides to maintain current mask rules
Pender County school board decides to maintain current mask rules
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education unanimously agreed to continue the current mask policy in schools during its meeting Tuesday morning.

Back in October, the board voted to make masking optional for Pender County students.

Without much discussion, the board decided Tuesday to maintain the current mask policy.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Highway 17
Jamie Calcasola
NHRMC patient narrowly survives COVID-19, spends 77 days in hospital
M&K Kitchen had their locks changed and the building sold earlier this month.
Soup Kitchen operator in Leland facing eviction after landlord sells building with three years remaining on lease
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte

Latest News

One of the windchimes that Brandon's Battle Foundation will be donating.
Brandon’s Battle Foundation launches “Chime Anytime”
Jamie Calcasola
NHRMC patient narrowly survives COVID-19, spends 77 days in hospital
Some UNCW students cheer at the men’s basketball game versus UNC.
CAA postpones Drexel game with UNCW Seahawks
James Jarvis, Executive Director for American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area.
Local Red Cross official heads to Kentucky to assist with tornado recovery efforts