First phase of construction completed at Brunswick Riverwalk Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville today has announced the completion of construction of multiple projects which are part of Belville’s Vision 2030 plan.

Starting today at Brunswick Riverwalk Park, people can find a new canoe/kayak launch alongside a renovation to the existing boat ramp. It was funded with $190,449 in grants from the NC Department of Environmental Quality/Division of Coastal Management and with $63,482 from the Town of Belville. To commemorate their construction, there will be a ceremony held at the park on Wednesday at 11 a.m. which is open to the public.

These improvements are part of a greater plan to expand the park’s boardwalk roughly half a mile and to connect it to new downtown developments.

