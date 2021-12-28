Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First phase of construction completed at Brunswick Riverwalk Park

Brunswick Riverwalk Park
Brunswick Riverwalk Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville today has announced the completion of construction of multiple projects which are part of Belville’s Vision 2030 plan.

Starting today at Brunswick Riverwalk Park, people can find a new canoe/kayak launch alongside a renovation to the existing boat ramp. It was funded with $190,449 in grants from the NC Department of Environmental Quality/Division of Coastal Management and with $63,482 from the Town of Belville. To commemorate their construction, there will be a ceremony held at the park on Wednesday at 11 a.m. which is open to the public.

These improvements are part of a greater plan to expand the park’s boardwalk roughly half a mile and to connect it to new downtown developments.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Highway 17
Jamie Calcasola
NHRMC patient narrowly survives COVID-19, spends 77 days in hospital
M&K Kitchen had their locks changed and the building sold earlier this month.
Soup Kitchen operator in Leland facing eviction after landlord sells building with three years remaining on lease
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte

Latest News

UNCW is planning to conduct a controlled burn Jan. 3-4, weather pending, on a portion of the...
UNCW to conduct controlled burn on main campus next week
Pender County school board decides to maintain current mask rules
Pender County Schools decide to keep current mask policy
One of the windchimes that Brandon's Battle Foundation will be donating.
Brandon’s Battle Foundation launches “Chime Anytime”
Jamie Calcasola
NHRMC patient narrowly survives COVID-19, spends 77 days in hospital