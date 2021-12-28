First Alert Forecast: record highs could fall again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another unseasonably warm December day across the Cape Fear Region as sun intervals and southwest breezes drive temperatures deep into the 70s to locally around 80. Wilmington’s existing December 28 record high, 76, will be challenged if not broken.

Your First Alert Forecast features some changes in the longer range. At first, shower chances will be modest and any cooling will be imperceptible. A much more substantial flip to rainy and colder weather appears likely to hinge on a strong cold frontal passage between Sunday, January 2 and Monday, January 3. Please stay alert for updates.

Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

