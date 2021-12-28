Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Another record falls, more could fall again

By Gabe Ross
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday! Wilmington didn’t just break, but shattered another record high this afternoon. Your First Alert Forecast will feature additional chances for records to fall as the unseasonably warm December day across the Cape Fear Region continue. Sun intervals and southwest breezes will drive temperatures deep into the 70s to locally around 80. Wilmington’s existing December 29 record high is 80 degrees.

Your First Alert Forecast features some changes in the longer range. At first, shower chances will be modest and any cooling will be subtle. A much more substantial flip to rainy and colder weather appears likely to hinge on a strong cold frontal passage between Sunday, January 2 and Monday, January 3. Please stay alert for updates.

Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

