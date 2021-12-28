Senior Connect
Driver identified of flipped car by Seaside Road

Flipped car near sunset beach
Flipped car near sunset beach(Sunset beach fire department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Sunset Beach, N.C. (WECT) - At 10 a.m. this past Monday, a car was found flipped over and sticking into a resident’s house off of Seaside Road.

The driver of the car was Micheal Langin, 38, who has now been admitted to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. He was driving near the residential community and slammed into a tree which launched his car into the house of a local resident. The resident was at a friend’s house, but the mobile home still sustained a significant amount of damage. The car has carved a dent into the wall of the resident’s bedroom.

Langin has been charged with a driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, driving with an expired license, reckless driving, and having an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. Police also found speed in his system.

