Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded

Larry Demery
Larry Demery
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The decision to grant parole to one of two men convicted in the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father has been rescinded.

In August 2020, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced that it had granted parole to Larry M. Demery and he would be released on Aug. 6, 2023. In June 2021, the commission stated that Demery’s release date would be pushed back to Aug. 6, 2024.

But the commission reversed course Tuesday when it announced that Demery’s parole agreement has been terminated effective immediately. No reason was given in the commission’s news release Tuesday.

Demery was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in 1996 in the fatal shooting of James Jordan.

James Jordan was killed on July 23, 1993, while sleeping in his car along Highway 74 near Lumberton. His body was found in a swampy area in McColl, S.C., on Aug. 3, 1993.

Demery and his friend Daniel Andre Green were arrested in the murder. Both men have accused the other of being the triggerman.

Green was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 1996 and also was sentenced to life in prison.

The commission stated Tuesday that Demery’s case will be reviewed for parole in December 2023.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Calcasola
NHRMC patient narrowly survives COVID-19, spends 77 days in hospital
Crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Highway 17
M&K Kitchen had their locks changed and the building sold earlier this month.
Soup Kitchen operator in Leland facing eviction after landlord sells building with three years remaining on lease
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte

Latest News

City of Wilmington officials and Coastal Horizons representatives are scheduled to announce “an...
Trillium Health partners with Coastal Horizons to launch mobile units that bring mental health support to the community
Flipped car near sunset beach
Driver identified of flipped car by Seaside Road
Fire crews have responded to a gas leak on Market Street Tuesday afternoon.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Gas leak found on 5041 Market Street
Johnathan Spivey
CCSO: Man accused of stabbing his brother during argument on Christmas Eve