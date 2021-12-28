Senior Connect
CCSO: Man accused of stabbing his brother during argument on Christmas Eve

Johnathan Spivey
Johnathan Spivey(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Chadbourn man is accused of stabbing his brother during an argument on Christmas Eve, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 56 Sandy Acres Drive in Whiteville shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, a CCSO spokesperson said.

According to the sheriff’s office, an argument between two family members resulted in John Spivey Jr., 31, of Evergreen, being stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Johnathan Spivey, 30, was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was booked under a $75,000 bond.

According to the incident report, the victim and the suspect are brothers.

