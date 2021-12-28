Brandon’s Battle Foundation launches “Chime Anytime”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brandon Hohenadel was sixteen years old when he was diagnosed with leukemia. He passed away from the disease in October in 2016, an unthinkable tragedy for any child or parent.

“Grief for a child is not normal, you’re not supposed to bury your child,” said Brandon’s mother Lisa Hohenadel Gettel.

Ringing the bell is often symbolic for ending treatment when it comes to cancer, but too often, some people don’t get to hear the chime.

“When you’re released from the hospital and when you’re finished with your treatments, you get to ring a bell,” said his mom. “I’ve known too many patients that have not gotten to ring that bell.”

That’s why Brandon’s Battle Foundation is donating windchimes to young adults who are battling cancer. To make sure everyone hears the chime, no matter how small the accomplishment.

“This windchime goes in their room. Whenever they meet a personal goal, whether it’s brushing their teeth, whether they can put their own socks on, anything that they feel is a goal that they’ve reached, they get to chime. So in a sense, they’re getting to ring the bell,” said Gettel.

The “Chime Anytime” project is set to launch in January. The non-profit is boxing them up to patients at UNC’s Children’s Hospital. In memory of Brandon, his mother says giving back has become her therapy.

“It’s all about him. It’s all about keeping his name alive. It’s all about making another family’s life a little bit less stressful, even if it’s for ten minutes,” Gettel says.

In order for the foundation to launch the project, they’re looking for more sponsors to purchase windchimes. You can find out more information on donating here.

