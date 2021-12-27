Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Study finds Legos are better investment than gold

Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.
Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you ever thought about investing in discontinued Lego sets, then it might be the way to go for a lot of cash!

Researchers at a Russian university checked out the rate of return when it came to collecting toys and they found high value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art or financial securities.

They noted retired Lego sets that were sold on secondary markets saw prices rises close to 11% annually.

That is currently faster than the rates for gold, stocks and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Highway 17
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Tiffany Tucker is one of the 100 women chosen for the article.
UNCW’s Tiffany Tucker recognized by Sports Illustrated
Man suspected in Randy Davis' murder.
Murder suspect found dead in Wilmington
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

M&K Kitchen had their locks changed and the building sold earlier this month.
Soup Kitchen in Leland facing eviction after landlord sells building with three years remaining on lease
Classroom
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
A Cleveland clinic successfully performed a risky fetal surgery for the second time in history.
Rare heart surgery performed on fetus for second time in history