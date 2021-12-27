Senior Connect
Local Red Cross official heads to Kentucky to assist with tornado recovery efforts

By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eastern North Carolina’s Red Cross Executive Director is headed to Kentucky on Tuesday to help with recovery from the deadly tornadoes.

James Jarvis is one of the many volunteers helping those devastated by the tornadoes earlier this month that destroyed everything for miles. He’ll be a point of contact for officials there to help with food insecurity and getting water and other necessities to the victims.

Jarvis said he’s only playing a small part in offering a helping hand. It’s important work, though. Jarvis knows what it’s like to see a community in ruins.

“I know firsthand what it’s like to have your community impacted by a major natural disaster, like Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. We had thousands of people that came from all across the country that came to help us in our time of need, so I feel very honored to be able to go and help others when they’re dealing with this difficult tragedy, especially around the holidays,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis will be in the Dawson Springs area assisting the three counties.

“Their lives were turned upside down quite literally in a matter of minutes and so we know firsthand here in Eastern North Carolina the power of tornadoes, Brunswick County had an EF-3 tornado that hit back in February, so we know firsthand how devastating and deadly these kinds of storms can be. I will be honored to be able to go and help in any small way that I can,” Jarvis said.

To find out how you can make a donation towards the Kentucky tornado relief efforts, click here.

