Gov. Cooper to attend National Governors Association COVID-19 call with the White House

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper will attend the virtual meeting with the White House at 11:30 a.m. Monday to discuss North Carolina’s response to the new coronavirus variant.

President Joe Biden will join the White House COVID-19 Response Team’s regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss the response to the omicron variant.

Biden will hear from the Governors about the needs in their states.

The meeting will be streamed live here.

