First Alert Forecast: 2021 to conclude with mild temperatures, growing rain chances

By Gabe Ross
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Monday! Wilmington set a new record high yesterday at 79, which broke the previous record of 78 set back in 1964. That’s the Fourth record to be set or tied so far this month! As the year comes to a close, we’ll have a couple more opportunities to challenge daily records with above-average temperatures in the 70s. At night, comfortable 50s and 60s will give your heating bills a break.

Your planning forecast features variable sun and cloud intervals with growing late-week rain chances and cooler, but still warmer than average temperatures to ring in the new year. See those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg

As always, your free WECT Weather App has you covered with an interactive radar, hour-by-hour and ten day forecasts, plus timely videos from your First Alert Weather Team. Thanks for your continued trust in 2022!

