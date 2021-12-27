First Alert Forecast: 2021 to conclude with mild temperatures, growing rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Monday! Wilmington set a new record high yesterday at 79, which broke the previous record of 78 set back in 1964. That’s the Fourth record to be set or tied so far this month! As the year comes to a close, we’ll have a couple more opportunities to challenge daily records with above-average temperatures in the 70s. At night, comfortable 50s and 60s will give your heating bills a break.

Your planning forecast features variable sun and cloud intervals with growing late-week rain chances and cooler, but still warmer than average temperatures to ring in the new year. See those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg

