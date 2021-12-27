Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CAA postpones Drexel game with UNCW Seahawks

Some UNCW students cheer at the men’s basketball game versus UNC.
Some UNCW students cheer at the men’s basketball game versus UNC.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s home men’s basketball game against defending Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) champion Drexel on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, has been postponed.

CAA officials announced Tuesday this was because of COVID-19 protocols within the Dragon program.

UNCW will still meet Delaware in the CAA opener on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks and Blue Hens will begin at 7 p.m.

The decision about a possible rescheduled date with Drexel, as well as ticket information, will be made at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Highway 17
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Tiffany Tucker is one of the 100 women chosen for the article.
UNCW’s Tiffany Tucker recognized by Sports Illustrated
Man suspected in Randy Davis' murder.
Murder suspect found dead in Wilmington
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

File image
Wednesday’s Duke, UNC men’s basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, ACC says
There are several pieces of equipment under $30 that can help get you started
Get Fit With 6: gift ideas for fitness enthusiasts
Work on the new skate park in Oak Island will begin in the fall of 2022.
Delayed construction of Oak Island’s new skate park allows more time for public input
Get Fit with 6: Affordable exercise equipment
Get Fit with 6: Easy, inexpensive items to get you or someone you love on the path to a healthy new year