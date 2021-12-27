CAA postpones Drexel game with UNCW Seahawks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s home men’s basketball game against defending Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) champion Drexel on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, has been postponed.

CAA officials announced Tuesday this was because of COVID-19 protocols within the Dragon program.

UNCW will still meet Delaware in the CAA opener on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks and Blue Hens will begin at 7 p.m.

The decision about a possible rescheduled date with Drexel, as well as ticket information, will be made at a later date.

