UNCW’s Tiffany Tucker recognized by Sports Illustrated

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Deputy Athletic Director, Tiffany Tucker, has done a lot of work for different athletic programs. Tucker’s most recent work is locally with athletes here in Wilmington.

“We’ve got some goals of course. We want to win championships, we want to be the premiere institution not just in North Carolina, but across the country,” said Tucker.

Out of hundreds of candidates across the country, she was chosen as one of the top one hundred women of color in sports to be highlighted.

“Of course when I got the call I was speechless, but I do not take the honor lightly,” said Tucker. “I know that there is still work to be done, and I’m willing to continue to roll my sleeves up and do it.”

Tucker works with athletes at UNCW to make sure that they are taken care of both on and off the court. She also encourages fellow women and women of color to shatter the glass ceiling.

“And if there isn’t a seat for you at the table, build your own table. It’s important for us to know that we have the power to create opportunities for ourselves. To be better, to grow, to enrich, to be able to give back,” said Tucker.

Tucker was an athlete herself, and now uses her job to help other athletes in their college careers. She was granted a spotlight in the article, but also wanted to recognize those behind the scenes.

“If I could say one last thing, it’s thank you to the women and men that were not called. Who may not be called, but are doing the work,” Tucker said.

