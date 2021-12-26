First Alert Forecast: temperatures to be even warmer, minimal rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Yesterday, a warm Christmas Day in the 70s yield to a comfortable night in the 60s. Expect similar conditions today; highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 70s! Minimal rain chances also marks a great day to enjoy new toys outdoors!

Another December warming trend is well underway, with record-challenging temperatures returning: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg

As you enjoy the last day of your holiday weekend, your WECT Weather App has you covered with hour-by-hour temperature and wind forecasts, timely videos from your First Alert Team, plus a full ten-day outlook through the first weekend of 2022. And remember: the WECT Weather App is a free and easy download for any new devices you might have received for Christmas!

