Holiday shoppers squeeze in those last minute gifts on Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The clock was ticking down on holiday shoppers late Friday afternoon. Many local businesses had a record-breaking year with in-person shoppers.

“A lot of people want to make that memorable Christmas meal, especially after the last two years of not being able to see family and friends,” said Better Basket co-owner Frank Meares.

In the midst of the pandemic, Frank Meares opened his shop on Front Street, and he says this year he needs local shoppers to keep them afloat. Better Basket is a locally owned farm-to-table produce store.

“It’s an emotional thing because you really are able to change someone’s life at a time they absolutely needed it,” said Meares. “When they think their farm is going to fail, or when they think they’re not going to pay that next bill and they’re going to have to figure out how much of a loss they’ll be able to take.”

A large crowd lining Front Street on Friday afternoon to complete some last minute shopping, while also trying to keep their Christmas traditions alive.

“Traditions, it’s just the best part of Christmas. Family traditions and that type of thing, keeping the town going,” said shopper Kathy Parker. “It feels great, you know just trying to keep the local people afloat.”

After another challenging year for so many, local business owners are glad to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We want to make it where we see everyone successful, we here believe that a rising tide lifts all ships and that’s really what we want to be, we want to be that beacon for people,” said Meares.

