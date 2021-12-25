First Alert Forecast: our Christmas present to you...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Merry Christmas! Done opening your presents and ready to head outdoors? Well, this First Alert Forecast is our gift to you!

Sun and southwest winds will combine to create a warm Christmas day great for outdoor activities! However, be careful as breezy conditions over 25 mph could knock gifts over. Expect temperatures to hit the comfortable lower 70s. As you could expect from stepping outside, another December warming trend is underway: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Record-challenging temperatures make a return.

As you have a happy and safe Christmas, your WECT Weather App has you covered with hour-by-hour temperature and wind forecasts, timely videos from your First Alert Team, plus a full ten-day outlook to the first weekend of 2022. And remember: the WECT Weather App is a free and easy download for any new devices you might receive!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.