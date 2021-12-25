Annual Christmas Dinner event feeds those in need on the holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most people are “home for the holidays” as they say, but that isn’t always an option for some. That’s why the Feast Gathering of Wilmington puts on an annual Christmas dinner for those in need.

“We just wanted to create some sacred space where people who might not have a family, might not have a community. So that they can come and eat, feel wanted, feel seen, feel heard,” said founder of Feast Gathering Randy Evans.

Randy Evans and his wife started serving this Christmas dinner six years ago with only a couple of crock pots. Now, they serve a full meal with repeat volunteers.

“There’s a couple of folks that have recognized me enough that they will hug me when they see me and say ‘Merry Christmas,’” said volunteer Sherry Gentry-Gasper. “So it’s just a really joyous feeling to know they feel at home here and they feel comfortable when they come.

Everyone was welcomed to the event on Saturday afternoon, giving people a hot meal and some Christmas spirit.

“It’s a way to feel connected. Christmas means a lot of things to a lot of different people, but for me it’s a way to have one moment in time when we all feel connected and a sense of togetherness,” said Randy Evans.

Not only did people receive a Christmas dinner, they also received presents. A way to put others first this holiday season, and encourage others to do the same.

“I think anytime you have the opportunity to experience Christmas or experience the holiday with someone who isn’t like you, or doesn’t look like you, take the opportunity to do it,” said Evans. “You might feel a little weird, you might feel a little anxiety, but at the end of the day it’s a good feeling it pays off.”

The Feast Gathering organization does other events throughout the year, and is always looking for more volunteers.

