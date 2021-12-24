WPD Corporal goes beyond call of duty to help robbery victim

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The day of a job interview is already reason enough to be on edge, but imagine if that same day you find out you’re the victim of a crime.

That happened to one man who went to a job interview at a local grocery store. He got the job, but his bike was stolen.

That did not sit well with Corporal Ronald Evans with the Wilmington Police Department.

“It really bothered me,” said Corporal Evans. “Here’s a young man trying to do right, trying to get a job; this is his only means of transportation, and now it’s gone.”

Evans went to search for the man’s bike, but was not able to find it.

So he decided to take action.

“I went to Walmart, picked up a bike, called him, found out what his address was and I went to go meet him and gave him the bike,” he said. “He was just extremely gracious and appreciative.”

Evans said there are examples of officers going beyond the call of duty like this right here at home and across the country daily.

“Stepping outside of the box. It’s an every day thing,” Evans said. “It happens across this country, this agency on a daily basis. And then to add the icing on the cake of being the Christmas holiday season — like I said, it feels good to do good.”

Evans said you never know what someone is going through, and that one small gesture can really go a long way.

“You never know what someone is going through. You never know the experiences that they have, traumatic events or things of that nature that they may go through,” he said. “Take the extra step to give a phone call, send a text message — say, ‘hi, just checking on you. I saw you were down and out — I’m saying a prayer for you. I wanted to give you this gift’ — it will really turn someone’s day around.”

Corporal Evans posted the story on Facebook and it attracted hundreds of likes and shares. People have even reached out asking how they can help.

