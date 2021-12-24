Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New outreach specialist addresses needs of unsheltered population in downtown Wilmington

Jack Morris is dedicated to helping establish relationships and building trust with people...
Jack Morris is dedicated to helping establish relationships and building trust with people living on downtown streets(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Downtown iNC (WDI) has hired a new street outreach specialist to help establish relationships and build trust with people living on the streets of downtown Wilmington.

As a member of the Municipal Service District (MSD) Ambassador team, Jack Morris will identify individuals willing to receive assistance and will connect them to the region’s network of social services.

“The circumstances of each person in need of help are all unique, from mental health and substance abuse issues to little to no income or ability to get into a shelter or find housing,” said President and CEO of WDI Holly Childs. “What makes this initiative so unique is that we can collaborate. We can identify who these folks are, see what their individual needs are, and see where we can help. And that’s the goal — to connect these people to the right services, or bring them to places where they are sheltered and feel safe.”

An initial survey of downtown’s unsheltered population was conducted in October by Block by Block, the MSD operations management company that runs the Ambassadors Program. The results indicated that, on average, about 30 people were living in the streets of downtown Wilmington. Many individuals reached during this three-day assessment period experienced a range of life issues and barriers to service.

WDI releases initial results of outreach assessment of downtown Wilmington’s homeless population

Morris, a trained social worker, works in collaboration with other social service workers, police, fire and EMS to build trust and help those in need.

Within his first hour on the job, Morris connected with a homeless individual experiencing a mental health crisis and was able to get the person connected with services.

“There is no cookie-cutter solution to this,” said Morris. “The needs are all different. As the service providers and outreach providers get into this, it has to be a collaborative effort. I’m very excited to be in this role, to engage with this part of our community and see where I can make a difference. Unfortunately for some, this is the life they have chosen to live and we can only help make minor improvements to the quality of life. But every small victory goes a long way.”

Previously, Morris worked as an outreach case manager for a homeless outreach center in Pennsylvania. He is equipped to handle various conditions such as drug and alcohol addiction, as well as mental health issues, including schizophrenia and PTSD. He has earned a Crisis Intervention Certification and is a Certified Peer Specialist.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suspected in Randy Davis' murder.
Murder suspect found dead in Wilmington
Emergency crews respond to wreck at Malpass Corner
State Senator Dan Bishop (R-Mecklenburg) addresses supporters at his primary night victory...
NC Congressman sues state Supreme Court
“This is a game changer.” Local doctors comment on new COVID-19 treatment pill
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Monty's Home, Pawsitive Partners Training Graduation
Monty’s Home celebrates another graduation and helps animals find a home for the holidays
Vaccine Clinic at St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church in Whiteville
Columbus County church offers COVID-19 vaccines and tests amid recent surge
Many people look forward to spending time with family and friends over the holidays, but it can...
A new partnership helps veterans wrestling with mental health struggles
Good Shepherd Center uses donation to feed the hungry
Good Shepherd Center uses donation to feed the hungry