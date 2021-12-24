Monty’s Home celebrates another graduation and helps animals find a home for the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monty’s Home is a non-profit rescue group that gets dogs out of local shelters, into Pender Correctional for basic training by inmates, and then to loving homes.

The first step if choosing which dogs to take from the shelter. “We have a 19 step process where we test the dog to make sure it’s social enough. That it can be handled. That it’s good with other dogs and cats. We even have a little stuffed kid that we go around pull their tails just to see if there’s an aggression issues, " Barb Raab, founder Monty’s Home.

Once five dogs are chosen, volunteers take them to Pender Correctional for seven weeks of training with inmates thru the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program. The dogs are taught basic commands like sit, how to walk on a leash, how to come when they are called, how to wait until their trainer calls them. The Pawsitive Partners Prison Program got started in 2008 and since then they’ve helped close to 400 dogs find their new homes.

The program has proven to be very successful for both the animals and the inmates. “Several of them have gotten out, they keep in touch with us, they follow our Facebook page. They’ve got successful lives, they’ve got jobs, some of them did get into the animal field too. So it give them a second chance so that’s what our motto is. There’s nothing better in life than second chances,” said Raab.

Monty’s Home is one of the rescue groups we feature on Friday’s for Pet of the Week on Carolina in the Morning. A couple weeks ago we featured a seven year old Lab named Gremlin. He was one of five dogs pulled from the Pender County Animal Shelter around Halloween so each was given a Halloween themed name.

I’ve wanted to adopt just about every dog we’ve featured over the years but Gremlin, who’s new name is Bear, turned out to be the right.

The process to adopt him started with an application, a meet and greet with my family and my other dog Jewel. Then a home visit and a video that goes over important things you need to know about the dog’s training and how to help you get your new pet acclimated to their new environment.

When you adopt a dog you receive the crate they’ve been sleeping in for seven weeks, a leash and collar or harness, the dog’s favorite toy and a letter from the inmate who trained your dog. The inmate offers what he has noticed with the dog’s personality.

You will also receive health information, and some of the food the dog has been eating so you can continue with it or slowly switch to another food.

