Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Grassroots organization asking EPA to make Chemours pay for environmental testing

Cape Fear River
Cape Fear River(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been several years since the discovery of GenX in the Cape Fear River and the folks over at the grassroots organization Clean Cape Fear are hoping for a different kind of present this year.

Clean Cape Fear has petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to make Chemours, the company largely responsible for putting GenX into the water, pay for a study that will tell us what sort of health impacts chemicals like GenX have on people in the area.

“This petition is asking the EPA to use its full authority to order Chemours to pay for human health and toxicity studies on a select amount of PFAS that we know they dumped into the Cape Fear River that we were exposed to,” Co-founder of Clean Cape Fear Emily Donovan said.

It’s not the first time she’s asked the federal government to intervene.

“This petition was denied under the previous administration and so under the Biden administration we’ve been working to try and get our petition granted,” she said.

However, the Biden Administration has already had four extensions on considering this petition Donovan said -- -and they have until December 28 to make a final determination. As far as what this would look like --- Donovan said it will take members of the community to step up and participate.

“If the epidemiological study were approved, we would be asking people to come and draw blood and participate and give a little health assessment. All of that is private and protected information but it is invaluable”

All that information could help answer questions that so many in the community have including what sort of negative impacts on your health these chemicals might have.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suspected in Randy Davis' murder.
Murder suspect found dead in Wilmington
Emergency crews respond to wreck at Malpass Corner
State Senator Dan Bishop (R-Mecklenburg) addresses supporters at his primary night victory...
NC Congressman sues state Supreme Court
“This is a game changer.” Local doctors comment on new COVID-19 treatment pill
Long Leaf Park's new ninja course.
Residents excited about Long Leaf Park improvements

Latest News

Chatting with Santa Claus ahead of his Christmas night flight
Santa Claus’ house now selling for more than $1 million this Christmas Eve
Jack Morris is dedicated to helping establish relationships and building trust with people...
New outreach specialist addresses needs of unsheltered population in downtown Wilmington
Monty's Home, Pawsitive Partners Training Graduation
Monty’s Home celebrates another graduation and helps animals find a home for the holidays
Managing personal finances after the holidays