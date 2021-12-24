Grassroots organization asking EPA to make Chemours pay for environmental testing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been several years since the discovery of GenX in the Cape Fear River and the folks over at the grassroots organization Clean Cape Fear are hoping for a different kind of present this year.

Clean Cape Fear has petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to make Chemours, the company largely responsible for putting GenX into the water, pay for a study that will tell us what sort of health impacts chemicals like GenX have on people in the area.

“This petition is asking the EPA to use its full authority to order Chemours to pay for human health and toxicity studies on a select amount of PFAS that we know they dumped into the Cape Fear River that we were exposed to,” Co-founder of Clean Cape Fear Emily Donovan said.

It’s not the first time she’s asked the federal government to intervene.

“This petition was denied under the previous administration and so under the Biden administration we’ve been working to try and get our petition granted,” she said.

However, the Biden Administration has already had four extensions on considering this petition Donovan said -- -and they have until December 28 to make a final determination. As far as what this would look like --- Donovan said it will take members of the community to step up and participate.

“If the epidemiological study were approved, we would be asking people to come and draw blood and participate and give a little health assessment. All of that is private and protected information but it is invaluable”

All that information could help answer questions that so many in the community have including what sort of negative impacts on your health these chemicals might have.

