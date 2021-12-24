Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: warm winds kicking in for Christmas

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A few festive flakes will grace the Great Lakes and powder will pile on the Rockies but, here in the Cape Fear Region, dreams of a White Christmas will go unrealized as usual. Instead, expect sun and southwest winds to bring yet another December warming trend: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

As you have a happy and safe Christmas, your WECT Weather App has you covered with hour-by-hour temperature and wind forecasts, timely videos from your First Alert Team, plus a full ten-day outlook to the first weekend of 2022. And remember: the WECT Weather App is a free and easy download for any new devices you might receive!

