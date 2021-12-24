Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a spring-like Christmas with higher winds

By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Christmas Eve! After a comfortable day in the 60s, expect the cooler 50s for your holiday traditions this evening. Are you ready for Christmas morning? A few festive flakes will grace the Great Lakes and powder will pile on the Rockies but, here in the Cape Fear Region, dreams of a White Christmas will go unrealized as usual. Sun and southwest winds will combine to create a warm Christmas day great for outdoor activities! As you could expect from stepping outside, another December warming trend is underway: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Record-challenging temperatures make a return.

As you have a happy and safe Christmas, your WECT Weather App has you covered with hour-by-hour temperature and wind forecasts, timely videos from your First Alert Team, plus a full ten-day outlook to the first weekend of 2022. And remember: the WECT Weather App is a free and easy download for any new devices you might receive!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suspected in Randy Davis' murder.
Murder suspect found dead in Wilmington
Emergency crews respond to wreck at Malpass Corner
State Senator Dan Bishop (R-Mecklenburg) addresses supporters at his primary night victory...
NC Congressman sues state Supreme Court
“This is a game changer.” Local doctors comment on new COVID-19 treatment pill
Long Leaf Park's new ninja course.
Residents excited about Long Leaf Park improvements

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Dec. 24, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: warm winds kicking in for Christmas
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Dec. 24, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Dec. 24, 2021
Good travel weather now over the eastern U.S..
First Alert Forecast: chilly tonight, big warming trend begins tomorrow!
Good travel weather now over the eastern U.S..
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. Dec. 23, 2021