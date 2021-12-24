First Alert Forecast: a spring-like Christmas with higher winds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Christmas Eve! After a comfortable day in the 60s, expect the cooler 50s for your holiday traditions this evening. Are you ready for Christmas morning? A few festive flakes will grace the Great Lakes and powder will pile on the Rockies but, here in the Cape Fear Region, dreams of a White Christmas will go unrealized as usual. Sun and southwest winds will combine to create a warm Christmas day great for outdoor activities! As you could expect from stepping outside, another December warming trend is underway: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Record-challenging temperatures make a return.

As you have a happy and safe Christmas, your WECT Weather App has you covered with hour-by-hour temperature and wind forecasts, timely videos from your First Alert Team, plus a full ten-day outlook to the first weekend of 2022. And remember: the WECT Weather App is a free and easy download for any new devices you might receive!

